Interesting Stipulation added to Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The NXT Championship will be on the line!

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is all set to take place on June 7, which will be the return of this PPV after the last one in February 1999. Last week on NXT, the general manager William Regal had a negotiation with the NXT Champion Adam Cole. The Panama City Playboy agreed to defend his title against the Velveteen Dream, one of his arch-rivals, at the upcoming TakeOver event.

However, the catch was that if Adam Cole managed to retain his title Dream would no longer be able to challenge for the NXT Championship as long as Cole remains the champion. During the negotiation segment, William Regal promised to give both the competitors a venue worthy of their spotlight and the Championship.

In a recent development, as announced on NXT tonight, the Championship match between Adam Cole and the Velveteen Dream will be a Backlot Brawl. With this added stipulation, it looks like we are in for yet another cinematic-style match, which has become a trend in the last couple of months.

It is interesting to note that WWE previously held a Hollywood Backlot Brawl at WrestleMania 12 in 1996 between WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper and Goldust.

Could the NXT Championship change hands?

Adam Cole is the longest-reigning NXT Championship in the history of the brand, and he recently completed 365 days with the title. There have been a lot of talks about the Undisputed Era joining the main roster soon. With the stipulation of a Backlot Brawl added to the NXT Championship match at In Your House, a title change could be a very likely possibility.

Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era have been on the top of the NXT roster for a long time now and it is time for them to move on to the main roster and make space for other NXT talents! The Velveteen Dream as the NXT Champion would be a fresh change to the title scene on the brand.