Interference by Imperium member sees newly-signed stars secure an impressive win on WWE RAW

The Creed Brothers defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Prior to the show, The Creeds, along with Ivy Nile, officially signed their main roster contracts after an impressive showing last week. The recently called-up group was then confronted by DIY. The two teams showed mutual respect as they agreed to tag team bout later that night.

The early stages of the bout saw back and forth from all the four men involved. The Creeds were able to isolate Gargano, but there was a shift in momentum when the latter was able to tag in Ciampa.

The former NXT Champion hit the Creeds with a double lariat before executing the DDT on Brutus. The duo then hit Julius with a powerbomb combination, but it was not enough to put him away.

When it seemed that DIY was set to finish the bout, Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser appeared out of nowhere and took out Gargano with the Enzuigiri. The Creed Brothers were able to take advantage of the situation as they executed the Brutus Ball Doomsday Device to secure an impressive victory.

Check out a clip from the match on WWE RAW below:

It will be interesting to see how the situation between DIY and Imperium unfolds in the coming weeks.

