Internal belief that Vince McMahon's return could bring major WWE changes

On January 6, 2023, Vince McMahon was announced to be returning to WWE as Executive Chairman.

Whilst Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will remain the co-CEOs and Triple H as the Chief Content Officer, chances are this new role will have less power, especially creatively.

As of now, McMahon and the rest of the company's leadership have claimed that day-to-day operations will not change, but many are wary that the new Executive Chairman will try to exercise greater control of the product. In the past, McMahon has been known to micromanage the company, especially in regards to the creative direction for weekly television.

It was recently reported by Ringside News that a source within the Stamford-based company has claimed that Mr. McMahon will surely regain creative control at some point in the future. The source said:

“No. But I’m sure it will happen.”

NSAStevens @NSAStevens



#VinceMcmahon BREAKING: Vince McMahon officially reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors. As of right now he is not either CEO nor Chairman of WWE. No word on if he will be apart of the creative team moving forward. BREAKING: Vince McMahon officially reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors. As of right now he is not either CEO nor Chairman of WWE. No word on if he will be apart of the creative team moving forward.#VinceMcmahon https://t.co/tZwI3vEuvd

The former WWE Chairman is a visionary and is largely responsible for the Stamford-based company's rise as a global juggernaut in sports entertainment. Due to his management, the promotion was able to become the largest entity in the history of the wrestling business.

His booking decisions have, however, been singled out as oftentimes ludicrous. It remains to be seen whether Vince will take control of WWE's creative direction.

Vince McMahon could hold WWE hostage with new media rights deal

Moonlight Graham @ReeceKelleyG



Media-rights deals keep WWE in the black — they’re financial oxygen — and now new deals have been taken hostage. Per @WSJ , Vince McMahon has communicated that he “won’t support or approve any media-rights deal or sale” unless he has direct involvement as executive chairman.Media-rights deals keep WWE in the black — they’re financial oxygen — and now new deals have been taken hostage. Per @WSJ, Vince McMahon has communicated that he “won’t support or approve any media-rights deal or sale” unless he has direct involvement as executive chairman.Media-rights deals keep WWE in the black — they’re financial oxygen — and now new deals have been taken hostage.

Vince McMahon recently released a press release where he informed the Board of Directors that unless he has direct involvement as Executive Chairman, he won’t support or approve any media rights deal or sale.

The former world champion is a majority shareholder and also has majority voting power that allows him to make decisions concerning the company’s internal matters.

Based on the press release, it seems like Vince McMahon is holding the Stamford-based company hostage until he gets what he wants. After taking his position as Executive Chairman, he has the power to make virtually any move he desires.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : Do you think Mr. McMahon will retake control of WWE's creative? Yes No 0 votes