Internal update on the sale of WWE; company has reportedly taken calls

Nick Khan recently spoke publicly about WWE and was able to reveal that the company isn't currently looking to sell.

The president of WWE noted as part of a recent interview with Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand that while the company had taken some inbound calls regarding a potential sale, they are not actively looking for buyers.

World Wrestling Entertainment has made major changes to its on-screen and internal roster over the last couple of years, making many fans believe as though plans were being made to prepare the company for a potential purchase.

WWE has made huge changes to its company in recent years

Nick Khan was hired by WWE a year and a half ago and has since been at the forefront of many of the biggest changes in the company.

Superstars have been regularly released throughout 2020 and 2021 and major backstage changes have been made to the main hierarchy of the company.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “In terms of an NXT re-brand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It’s gonna have a whole new look.”



Khan noted as part of his interview that he has been looking to bring like-minded people into top positions in the company in order to push it forward.

“For the company to be treated the way that Vince, Stephanie, Kevin Dunn and myself and others believed it should be treated in the community, you needed executives who reflected that who had range, who could get people on the phone and who could be taken seriously by their peers."

It's unclear if the company will be up for sale in the future, but it does appear that Vince McMahon could be testing the waters at present.

Edited by Genci Papraniku