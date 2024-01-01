International star linked to WWE breaks silence on future

One of several international stars linked to WWE in recent months finally commented about the rumors.

Giulia is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world today, not signed by WWE. She's the current Artist of Stardom Champion and NJPW Strong Women's Champion. She was linked to the biggest wrestling company in the world a couple of months ago, but nothing has been confirmed.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Giulia was asked about the reports linking her to a couple of promotions in the United States. She was surprised that it was the first time someone brought it up, but confirmed that she's got some business to deal with in Japan in 2024.

"This is the first time I've been asked this directly in an interview," Giulia said. "What can I say. ... Julia has grown up too [laughs]. But, I still have things left to do in Japan."

Giulia made her United States debut on August 20, 2023, at the Multiverse United 2 event co-promoted by IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW. She defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Gisele Shaw, and Momo Kohgo in a Fatal Four-Way match to retain her NJPW Strong Women's Championship.

Giulia is likely coming to WWE in 2024

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Giulia has a contract with World Wonder Ring Stardom until March 2024. Meltzer believes that the international star will be joining WWE once her deal in Japan expires.

"Giulia right now is seen as likely to be coming here in 2024. Her contract expires with Stardom in March. She may not be coming in right away, but as of right now she's leaning toward coming here in 2024," Meltzer wrote in the Newsletter.

In addition to Giulia, other international stars previously linked to WWE include Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada. Ospreay eventually signed with AEW, while Okada's deal with NJPW is set to expire in early 2024.

