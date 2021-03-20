Io Shirai to defend the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Recently on NXT, General Manager William Regal made two huge announcements.

The first introduced the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships following the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The second confirmed the first-ever two-night NXT TakeOver, dubbed Stand & Deliver.

Today, WWE has announced the main event for night one of the event. Io Shirai will be defending the NXT Women's Championship against Raquel Gonzalez.

The duo shared a brief moment on the most recent episode of NXT, which led fans to believe that Gonzalez was due to be the next contender for the title.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver is set to take place on April 7 and 8, just days before WrestleMania 37. It has not yet been announced where the pay-per-view will take place or if there will be a crowd present on the two nights.

The NXT Women's Championship match was the second announced for the event. Finn Balor is set to defend the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross following a recent confrontation. The pair also briefly teamed up against NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Raquel Gonzalez was an inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champion

After fending off stiff competition throughout the tournament, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez won the first-ever Women's Dusty Classic.

As a reward, the duo earned a title match against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. However, the match ended with the champions retaining thanks to shenanigans from RAW official Adam Pearce.

Later, William Regal revealed the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships and crowned Kai and Gonzalez as the inaugural champions. They lost the titles just an hour later to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, who challenged them on NXT.

This led to Gonzalez and Shirai's confrontation as they head towards NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.