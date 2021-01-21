Io Shirai interferes in the first match of the WWE NXT Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The first-ever WWE Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic got off to an excellent start with an exhilarating match between Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter of Team Ninja and Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez on tonight's episode of NXT.

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai intervened in the match to attack Martinez, which helped Team Ninja pull off an upset victory over the much intimidating team.

Not forgetting how Martinez returned a few weeks ago on the Black and Gold brand and put her through the announcer's table, The Genius of the Sky made it clear that she is ready for the veteran. Perhaps, this will all boil down to a match at the upcoming NXT TakeOver event.

As a result, a distracted Storm fell prey to Team Ninja as Catanzaro took to the air and landed a beautiful double-moonsault on the former NXT UK Women's Champion. She followed it up with a cover for the successful three-count.

The strength and athleticism of the #WWENXT Women’s division on display. The Women’s #DustyClassic is off to an exciting start!!!! https://t.co/RE34NzDHUb — Triple H (@TripleH) January 21, 2021

After upsetting one of the favorites in the first round of the tournament, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter now advance to the next round. Although it has not been made official by WWE, the winners of the first-ever Women's Dusty Cup might earn themselves a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Beth Phoenix kicks off the WWE Women's Dusty Cup

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT color commentator Beth Phoenix was physically present on tonight's episode of the Black and Gold brand to officially kick off the Women's Dusty Cup.

Before introducing the teams for the first match, The Glamazon also shed some light on how the former NXT female Superstars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and others laid the foundation for today's NXT women's division.