Io Shirai reveals who her favorite wrestler was growing up

Io Shirai is one of the most talented Superstars in WWE's roster. She recently revealed in an interview who her favorite WWE Superstar was growing up. Shirai said she specifically enjoyed watching former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio.

Io Shirai is the current NXT Women's Champion and has been in WWE for the past three years. However, before joining the company, Shirai wrestled across the world for 10 years, most notably on the independent circuit, Mexico, and of course in Japan. She held the top title in Stardom on six different occasions.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Io Shirai spoke about her upcoming match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day and her career as a professional wrestler. It was even brought to her attention that Damian Priest considered her to be the most talented wrestler in the world. When asked who she thought was the most talented Superstar, Io Shirai recalled how Rey Mysterio is the most talented performer she has ever seen.

"That was very nice of him to say, so thank you, Damian. My definition of talented is how much a performer can attract others to what they are doing. So I would have to say Rey Mysterio. I watched him when I was younger and that was when I knew I wanted to be in a WWE ring one day. And now after a long journey, here I am."

Rey Mysterio is one of the most talented Superstars in the ring, and his performances continue to entertain us even today. It is no surprise that Io Shirai grew up watching him and idolized him.

Io Shirai has a tough match coming up at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

Io Shirai has a huge match coming up, where she will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm at TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Io Shirai has had a couple of successful title defenses so far, but this will be her hardest challenge yet.

Io Shirai has successfully defended her title for over 250 days, and will be hoping to continue a long and prosperous reign. Do you think Io Shirai will retain her title? Or will a new champion be crowned? Let us know in the comments section below.