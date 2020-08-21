Io Shirai reveals which WWE Superstar she wants to face in the future

In an interview ahead of NXT TakeOver: XXX, Io Shirai opened up about which WWE Superstars she wants to face in the future. Shirai, who has already faced Charlotte and Sasha Banks, said that Asuka was Superstar next on her list:

When I first came to WWE I said I wanted to face Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Asuka. Now only Asuka remains. We have a long history together. Before I turned 20 I teamed up with Asuka in Japan but then we went our separate ways. Asuka went to WWE first and I always thought, someday, somewhere, it would be great to face her again. If it happens in WWE it would be a dream come true. If I could go back in time and tell myself as a teenager, she would not believe it. Back then I dreamt of coming to WWE and I trained hard in Mexico to make it come true. Facing Asuka would be a dream match, 10 years in the making. It would be even better if we both had Titles when it happens….

Io Shirai opens up about being called one of the best in the world

Io Shirai has often been called one of the best in the world by both fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Shirai spoke about how she felt at being regarded so highly by so many people. Shirai said she was thankful and honored:

Honestly I am very thankful. The people who are saying that are also some of the best in the world at what they do, so to hear it from them, I am truly honored. I am also thankful to the fans for the support I receive in Japan and around the world. They pushed me to reach where I am today.

Can Io Shirai retain the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: XXX or will Dakota Kai cement her place at the top of the women's division on the black and yellow brand.

Io Shirai will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Dakota Kai this Saturday at NXT TakeOver: XXX, live on the WWE Network at 4.30 AM IST on 23rd August 2020 exclusively on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3 Channels.