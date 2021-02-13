Io Shirai shares her thoughts on her upcoming opponents for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

Io Shirai has a huge match ahead of her at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. She is preparing to defend her title against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez, two of the toughest opponents in NXT. Shirai recently opened up about her opponents in an interview.

Io Shirai is the current WWE NXT Women's Champion and has held the title for over 250 days. She won the title in a Triple Threat match between herself, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair in June and has had a couple of successful title defenses since then.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Io Shirai discussed her opponents for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day — Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. She spoke about how experienced both superstars are. She specifically referred to how accomplished Toni Storm is, and the hunger Merced Martinez has to win titles.

"Despite Toni’s young age, she has already experienced and accomplished so much in this business. It is not easy to travel around the world, compete in different promotions and stay on top wherever you go. Toni has managed to do that wherever she has been, including NXT. And Mercedes Martinez, I feel a lot of veteran confidence with Mercedes since she has had the longest career among the three of us. The fact that she came to NXT for title shots proves she is still very hungry, and not just satisfied with being here or what she has done in the past."

Io Shira has no plans of losing her title to any one of her opponents at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez are tough competitors, but Shirai will definitely try to hold her own in the squared-circle.

What is next for Io Shirai?

Io Shirai will have her mind on the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day but the question comes up as to what Shirai will do next. If Shirai retains her title at Vengeance Day she will probably have to look forward to her next challenger.

While she is currently feuding with Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez, there are still plenty of women out there who are eager for an opportunity.

If she does lose her title at Vengenace Day, this could prompt WWE to give her the bump up to the main roster. Shirai has all the talent and skill necessary to make it big on either RAW or SmackDown, and can easily follow the footsteps of Asuka and Kairi Sane.