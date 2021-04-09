"Never say never" - NXT Superstar teases high-profile WrestleMania 37 match against Bayley

Bayley is one of the biggest talents on WWE's main roster but does not have anyone to face at WrestleMania 37.

Things are looking a little bleak for Bayley at this point, but one NXT Superstar has teased a possible match with her at WrestleMania 37.

Former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai revealed that she would love to have a match at WrestleMania 37 in an interview with Sports Illustrated. Shirai, who lost her title to Raquel Gonzalez at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, said she would love to face Bayley at The Show of Shows this year.

"I would love to compete against Bayley. I have a great amount of respect for her. If we ever got the chance, I would like it to be on a huge stage like WrestleMania. As far as that happening at WrestleMania 37, I have not been told that yet—but never say never."

Despite her devastating loss just a night ago against Raquel Gonzales, Shirai is already looking to move forward.

Given the quality and talent that both Bayley and Shirai possess, a last-minute match would still be worth a watch.

What could Bayley be doing at WrestleMania 37?

Bayley is one of the hardest workers on the main roster and was the star of WWE's pandemic era in 2020. If things remain the same, it will be the first time in four years that she does not have a match at WrestleMania.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been involved in some sort of match at WrestleMania, be it a tag-team match, a pre-show match, or a championship match for the past four years.

However, we cannot rule out the possibility that she may be involved in some way or another. She may perhaps have a segment of her "Ding Dong, Hello!" show.

What do you think Bayley's role will be at WrestleMania 37?