WWE Legend takes a shot at Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik recently called out his former rival Hulk Hogan in response to a social media post.

Fans of the wrestling business are aware that Iron Sheik is not the biggest fan of The Hulkster. Many believe that the Hall of Famer's dislike for the six-time WWE Champion is due to the latter's victory over Sheik in 1984 for the world championship.

The 80-year-old has since continued to display his dislike for Hogan, predominantly via social media. Sheik took to Twitter this week, where he responded to a question that asked, 'What's the most intense rivalry in sports?'

Iron Sheik replied:

"HULK HOGAN VS TELLING THE TRUTH"

It will be interesting to see if the animosity between these two legends comes to an end anytime soon.

Hulk Hogan on beating The Iron Sheik in 1984

Hogan's title win against the Iranian icon in 1984 at Madison Square Garden propelled the former to superstardom. The two stars were embroiled in a heated rivalry that saw The Immortal One become a prominent fan favorite in the 80s.

Hogan's victory over Sheik was the first of his six WWE Championship victories. This win would lead to one of the most dominant title runs in history as Hulk held the belt for a phenomenal 1,474 days.

Speaking to WWE, Hulk Hogan highlighted the crowd's reaction to his title win and what the moment meant to him.

"The crowd was magic that night, it was the first time that i had wrestled where everybody stood up, everybody was screaming and yelling the whole time.” Hulk added: It was the greatest day of my life, that day changed my life forever” (From 1:23 to 2:13)

While he may be a polarizing figure, the incredible contributions that Hulk has made to the wrestling business over his legendary career are admirable.

