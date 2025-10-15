Irresistible Force - The Life & Times Of Gorilla Monsoon: WWE veteran and Author Brian R. Solomon Reveals All (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Brian R. Solomon released his new book earlier this year, Irresistible Force - The Life & Times Of Gorilla Monsoon. He recently talked about why he took up the project.

The book is about Gorilla Monsoon, who Brian believes has a misrepresented reputation. According to the WWE veteran, Monsoon had contributed much more to the business than what people generally believe. His book delves into the details of Monsoon's time in WWE, and the various ways he helped shape the active scene.

Speaking on UnSKripted this week, Brian R. Solomon stated his reasons for picking the legend as his subject. He said:

"Well I couldn't believe no one had ever done this before... I am thinking with Gorilla, this is somebody who was a cornerstone of the biggest, most succesful wrestling company on the planet. And I don't think people realize that today. You know, if he is remembered, he is remembered as the friendly warm commentator that we all love, people of a certain age."

The WWE veteran also talked about Becky Lynch's book

According to Brian, even Becky Lynch does not quite understand Gorilla Monsoon's contributions to the business.

Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, the veteran explained:

"I apologize Becky Lynch but I read something in Becky Lynch's book where she mentions the Gorilla position, which also people know. And she described what it was, and she said that it was named after famous backstage interviewer, Gorilla Monsoon. And I just thought, ya I thought she is one of the biggest stars in the business, one of WWE's top talents of the past 10 years. And if she's not totally clear on who Gorilla Monsoon was then I need to write this book."

The book, Irresistible Force - The Life & Times Of Gorilla Monsoon, is now available to purchase.

