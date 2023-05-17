"Is there anything different?" - WWE veteran slams Triple H for copying released superstar's gimmick for current star (Exclusive)

Triple H has been responsible for a number of booking changes in WWE's weekly product ever since he took over from Vince McMahon as the head booker. However, former writer Vince Russo feels the Game is replicating Bo Dallas' gimmick with Mustafa Ali.

Mustafa Ali is one of the most talented stars on the WWE roster, but unfortunately, his booking has sometimes been questionable. He has undergone numerous gimmick changes throughout his main roster career but never received a sustained push for a significant period.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo wondered if Triple H was booking Mustafa Ali in the same way as Bo Dallas was booked a few years back. He went on to say that Ali should question that booking:

"I’m pretty sure Ali is doing the Bo gimmick. Is there anything different between what Bo Dallas did and what, it’s the same. Here’s the funny thing, you would think if that gimmick got Bo Dallas over, then we’ll do it three years from now, they’ll forget about it. The gimmick didn’t help Bo Dallas get over. If I’m Ali, I’m saying two things. Number one, 'Didn’t you do the same thing with Bo Dallas?' That’s my first question. Number two, 'If you didn’t get it with Bo Dallas, what makes you think you can get it over with me? What’s the difference going to be?' That’s what I would ask as a performer," Vince Russo said. (32:30 – 33:35)

Mustafa Ali picked up a big win on WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali was part of the Battle Royal to determine the challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and the former leader of Retribution were the final three contestants in the multi-man match. Mustafa Ali emerged victorious to punch his ticket to the Jeddah Superdome show.

Mustafa Ali has never won a title in WWE, and the match against Gunther will provide him with an excellent chance to win his first-ever title in the global wrestling juggernaut. However, defeating the Ring General will be a daunting task for anyone.

Fans of Mustafa Ali are unlikely to be too hopeful of seeing their favorite winning the Intercontinental Championship in Saudi Arabia.

