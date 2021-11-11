Is Asuka still with WWE?

Yes, Asuka is still a part of the WWE roster. According to WWE's official website, The Empress of Tomorrow is still listed as an active wrestler on the roster.

However, it has been weeks since Asuka was last seen on WWE TV. The former RAW Women's Champion last competed on WWE back at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in July when she competed in the women's ladder match.

In a previous social media post, Asuka let fans know that she finally got her tooth replaced after it was knocked out a few months back. During a match against Shayna Baszler, Asuka's tooth was knocked out on an episode of RAW.

In the tweet, Asuka was also seen wearing an arm sling. It means that The Empress of Tomorrow is still nursing her injury, despite no official report suggesting that the former RAW Women's Champion is indeed injured.

Check out the tweet that was sent out by Asuka:

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka I finally got new teeth! It took 6 months since I lost my teeth😬

As of this writing, Asuka remains quite active on social media and inactive on WWE programming. The former SmackDown Women's Champion also wasn't picked on either RAW or SmackDown during this year's Draft.

Asuka is mostly known for posting hilarious memes on Twitter and keeps doing the same from time to time.

Asuka's run in WWE so far

Asuka has established her place as a dominant Superstar in WWE. She is a former two-time WWE RAW Women's Champion and has won the SmackDown Women's Championship once.

She was also the winner of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018 and, in 2020, The Empress of Tomorrow won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

During her time with NXT, Asuka compiled an incredible winning streak as she defeated everyone that stepped up to her. On the main roster, she also won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Kairi Sane and Charlotte Flair.

Edited by Abhinav Singh