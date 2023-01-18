“Is it Bo Dallas?” - WWE fan opens up about backstage interaction with Uncle Howdy

Who is behind the Uncle Howdy mask in WWE? We now have an additional clue.

Since Bray Wyatt's return to the company last year, a character by the name of Uncle Howdy has been intertwined with The Eater of Worlds. Howdy was initially believed to be an alter ego for Wyatt, but Howdy recently attacked him on an episode of SmackDown to put an end to that debate.

So if it's not Bray Wyatt? Who is Uncle Howdy? The current prevailing theory is that it is none other than Wyatt's brother, former NXT Champion Bo Ballas.

On the latest episode of What's Up, WWE Universe? Podcast WWE superfan Chloe discussed being backstage at the January 9 episode of Monday Night RAW. While backstage, she found herself face-to-face with the spooky Uncle Howdy, who she stated was very friendly.

"Then, Uncle Howdy walks by, and I'm just like, 'Hi,' and he's very friendly, he waves back at me," Chloe said. "I'm just going to tell y'all, the voice did seem a little on the high side. It was a male voice, obviously, but on the higher side. Is it Bo Dallas? Did I meet Bo Dallas and didn't realize?" [H/T: Fightful]

If you're interested in sports betting, the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs are this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

Will Uncle Howdy reveal himself at the WWE Royal Rumble?

With Bray Wyatt's television in-ring return currently scheduled for the 2023 Royal Rumble, many fans are hoping that the match will coincide with Uncle Howdy taking off his mask and revealing himself to the world.

Wyatt will compete against LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. This is the first time we've ever seen the match type, but many believe it will be very similar to Wyatt's Street Fight matches in the past, but held under a dark purple light.

Will the Pitch Black match coincide with the reveal of Uncle Howdy? We'll find out soon enough.

WWE @WWE #BrayWyatt says he knows who he is and will stop at nothing to drag @RealLAKnight into the darkness. #SmackDown #BrayWyatt says he knows who he is and will stop at nothing to drag @RealLAKnight into the darkness. #SmackDown https://t.co/3wJr5if3ta

What do you make of Chloe's comments? Do you think Uncle Howdy will eventually be revealed as Bo Dallas? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : Is Bo Dallas Uncle Howdy? Yes No 0 votes