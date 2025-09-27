"Is this charity?" - WWE legend's decision angers The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has largely contributed backstage since his retirement. Meanwhile, a legend's decision angered The Phenom, as he didn't see it coming.

LFG is in its second season, and the landscape changed when The Undertaker's team lost a member. However, the game changed when Drake Morreaux moved to Bubba Ray Dudley's team, and a group scored an additional point for the move, which didn't sit well with The Deadman.

In a video released on WWE's YouTube channel, The Undertaker was visibly angry with Morreaux's move to a different team instead of being eliminated from the show. Moreover, The Phenom was angered by Shawn Michaels' decision and questioned him, hinting that it felt like charity instead of technicality.

"Is it technicality or is it charity?" The Undertaker questioned Shawn Michaels.

The show hasn't concluded, but The Undertaker's team is not leading the charge compared to the other teams on the show.

The Undertaker is the first-ever WWE LFG Champion!

It took a while for The Undertaker to get out of character, as The Deadman stayed away from wrestling following his in-ring retirement in 2020 and his eventual Hall of Fame induction in 2022. A while later, he returned to the industry in a vocal capacity when he started his podcast.

Lately, the 60-year-old veteran has made himself more available backstage and can often be seen contributing in as many ways as possible. Earlier this year, he became one of the coaches on WWE LFG! The multi-time world champion added another accolade to his illustrious list when most of his team made it to the finals.

To commemorate The Phenom's work, Shawn Michaels crowned him as the first-ever LFG Champion. The concept works similarly to the Crown Jewel Championship, as new winners can be crowned by the end of every season. It'll be interesting to see which coach gets the opportunity to become the second-ever LFG Champion.

