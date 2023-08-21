"Is there a date?" - Big E is asked about his potential WWE return

Big E suffered a horrifying neck injury that put a pause on his WWE career a while back. Now he has answered if there's a timeline for his WWE return.

The star has been out of action since March of last year, having suffered a horrifying neck injury in a match on WWE SmackDown. Many fans have wondered if his time in the ring is over once and for all.

The Powerhouse of Positivity has spoken about working to get fitter, but when it comes to returning to the ring, he has been silent so far. The possibility, though, has not been dismissed altogether.

Steve Fall of Ten Count Media asked the question every fan has been wondering: is there a date when Big E will return to the ring?

The New Day member answered the question honestly, but it was an unfortunate update. There is currently no timeline for his return.

"We have no timeline, unfortunately." (7:03 - 7:06)

However, the former WWE Champion did say that he was very grateful to everyone who had checked in on him when he was away from the ring.

"But I appreciate everyone asking about me and praying for me and all of that. Sincerely, everyone who checked in, asked about me, emailed, DM'd, or whatever it was, it really meant a lot to me." (7:07 - 7:20)

At this point, fans can only keep hoping the star may return.

Sportskeeda wishes Big E a safe recovery from his injury.

