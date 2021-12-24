Dwayne Johnson is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He started his journey in the professional wrestling business in his early 20s and was one of the faces of the company before stepping away to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson has become incredibly successful in Hollywood, becoming a headline actor and one of the most sought after names to star in the latest blockbusters.

Although The Rock reached tremendous heights during wrestling career, his focus now lies with his acting career and he has reached even greater heights.

The question that arises is: Is Dwayne Johnson doing a Christmas movie this year?

The answer to that is yes.

The movie that Johnson will be doing for Christmas is called “Red One”. In the film, Johnson will be reunited with Chris Morgan from the Fast and Furious franchise. The duo also collaborated on the popular film “Hobbs and Shaw”.

The shooting for the movie is scheduled to take place in 2022 and is expected to ultimately be released in 2023. Red One is a movie which will focus on a new universe to explore within the holiday genre.

Hiram Garcia came up with the story and described the movie as an action-adventure film which will excite viewers and keep them on the edge of their seat throughout.

“‘Red One’ is incredibly special to me and a story I’ve wanted to tell for years. An epic, edge-of- your seat, action-adventure that takes beloved holiday mythology and turns it on its head. I’m thrilled to have our Seven Bucks team join forces with Amazon to bring this fun Holiday tale to life for a global audience,” said Garcia. (H/T- Variety)

Dwayne Johnson was a part of the 2021 movie, ‘Red Notice’

The action-comedy film "Red Notice" was released earlier this year and featured a star-studded cast including Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

Dwayne Johnson worked as both a producer and an actor for the movie. The former WWE Champion starred as an FBI agent who paired up with a famous art thief to catch a dangerous criminal.

This is also the third time that Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber have collaborated. Before this, the two combined to create Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

