Is Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson still with WWE?

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson is currently signed with WWE and is currently still in development. Johnson is the youngest wrestler in all WWE and signed with the company back in May 2020 and even took three months of training at the Performance Center before that.

Simone Johnson is yet to make her in-ring debut for the company, however, there is no doubt that she continues to get better ahead of her eventual debut.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson was the most improved talent in squats for a while, from January till May of 2021.

She was the second most improved in squats after released star Brandi Lauren Pawalek and Ava Storie, the actual winner. Johnson’s talent has been grabbing tremendous attention for a while now and it is more interesting because she also underwent knee surgery not too long, and that too for the third time.

Simone Johnson is yet to step foot inside a WWE ring

Simone Johnson is yet to appear on NXT TV, but according to reports, she previously was seen filming some footage along with Zelina Vega, who at the time was rumored to make her return to WWE after departing the company.

It was previously being assumed that the young Simone Johnson might make her appearance on NXT very soon but as things stand, it remains to be seen when The Rock's daughter will actually step foot inside the ring.

Simone Johnson is also very active on her social media platforms and keeps tweeting about WWE events from time to time. She was also recently spotted at a Halloween party with Rhea Ripley and company:

There is no secret to the fact that Simone Johnson is working under the guidance of the veteran Triple H at the WWE Performance Center.

Johnson's father and former WWE World Champion, The Rock has also paid frequent visits to the performance center and has given his piece of advice to his daughter.

