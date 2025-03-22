"Is she hanging out with The Rock?" - Major female superstar's absence from WWE event questioned by veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock has been missing from WWE programming since Elimination Chamber despite being involved in a storyline with Cody Rhodes. However, the Brahma Bull, who was last seen at Elimination Chamber with Travis Scott and John Cena, is not the only one whose absence has been questioned. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo and Dutch Mantell also don't understand why Bianca Belair was not present on SmackDown last night.

Bianca Belair looked to be involved in the storyline between Jade Cargill and Naomi. However, the EST has distanced herself from the feud and was nowhere to be seen on SmackDown, where The Glow brutally attacked Cargill.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that Bianca Belair should have come out during the brawl between Jade Cargill and Naomi on SmackDown. The former WWE writer also joked about whether the EST was hanging out with The Rock.

"We got Liv and Jade, we have Naomi come out. Naomi is getting heat on Jade, where’s Bianca Belair? Is she hanging out with The Rock? I’m like wait a minute, who’s missing from this story? Where was Bianca Belair in that story?" [45:52 onwards]

Dutch Mantell also shared the sentiment, noting that the whole angle on SmackDown has confused him.

"How do you tell a story and one part of the whole story is missing? This whole thing tonight had me confused. It really did." [46:19 onwards]

WWE has moved Bianca Belair to RAW as she is involved in the Women's World Championship picture. However, she was an integral part of the Jade Cargill-Naomi feud, and many expected her to play a role in the rivalry.

