"Is it inevitable?" - Jade Cargill opens up on facing former Champion at WrestleMania 

WWE star Jade Cargill has become a breakout star on the main roster. She recently spoke about a possible matchup with Bianca Belair down the line.

Belair and Cargill are perhaps the most formidable tag team in the WWE Women's division currently. They are former Women's Tag Team Champions. They lost the gold to the Unholy Union back at Clash at the Castle and have been focused on winning back the titles ever since.

Cargill spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently in an exclusive interview. She mentioned the matchup is a point of discussion almost every week. However, she detailed that they were currently focused on making an impact in the tag team division and regaining the tag titles. The star called the matchup an eventual possibility down the road:

"I mean we laugh about it, we talk about it because I promise you it's the topic of discussion every week. But right now, we're just here to elevate the Women's Tag Team division." Cargill continued, "We're just here to hopefully put it on a PLE one day. Is it inevitable? I don't know but right now, we're just focused on that." [From 3:30 - 3:50]

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be in action at Bash in Berlin

This weekend, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be making the trip to Germany in a bid to recapture tag team gold.

They will face current champions Unholy Union comprising Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Over the last few weeks on SmackDown, Fyre, Dawn, and Blair Davenport have been ganging up against Cargill, Belair, and Naomi.

However, this past week, the babyfaces got some retribution on WWE SmackDown as they defeated Davenport and the Unholy Union in a tag team encounter.

It will be interesting to see if Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair can recapture the gold at the upcoming premium live event.

