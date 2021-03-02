"Is this an inside rib?"- Theory of Braun Strowman's WWE booking possibly being a backstage joke (Exclusive) 

Braun Strowman seems set to be heading for a WrestleMania 37 showdown against Shane McMahon, and a majority of the fans are legitimately surprised by the timing storyline. WWE's creative direction for The Monster Among Men has been thoroughly inconsistent over the past few months. Strowman had to take a brief hiatus due to an infection, and things haven't been smooth for the former Universal Champion ever since he made his WWE TV return.

Braun Strowman was thrust into a very odd storyline with Shane McMahon, and he also suffered a crushing loss to Bobby Lashley on last week's RAW. The recent developments in Strowman's career have given rise to the prospect of WWE hurting the big man's credibility by how his character is pushed on TV.

During the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo shared an interesting theory that could explain WWE's booking of Braun Strowman.

Vince Russo clarified that he doesn't know Braun Strowman as a person before noting that the current scenario seems like an inside rib. The former WWE head writer understands the company's inner workings, and he perceived Braun Strowman's case to be a backstage joke.

Russo said it felt like WWE officials were intentionally ribbing Braun Strowman 'for not being the sharpest knife in the drawer.'

Russo stated the following:

"Do you know what I'm seeing here? And I'm seeing this based on knowing the company. I have no idea what the intelligence level is of Braun Strowman. I don't know Braun Strowman. I don't know if the dude is a smart guy. Maybe somebody can tell me. I don't know. But bro, this is playing out like it's a rib on the guy because he may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer. I mean, that's what I'm feeling when I'm watching this, especially like his promo here."

They are making him look like this big musclehead who literally doesn't have a brain in his head: Russo on Braun Strowman's recent WWE run

Russo would even add that WWE's treatment of Strowman comes across as looking like a deliberate act of ribbing the Superstar's intelligence.

Vince Russo was perplexed by how WWE has portrayed Braun Strowman and handled his character. The veteran wrestling writer could only conclude that Braun Strowman's booking could be part of an inside joke.

"It's almost like they are ribbing the intelligence of this guy. And like I said, I don't know Braun Strowman. Braun Strowman maybe a rocket scientist for all I know. I'm just telling you the way it's coming across to me as a viewer. They are making him look like this big musclehead who literally doesn't have a brain in his head. I mean, that's what they are making this dude look like, and I'm like, is this an inside rib? I don't get it, bro, like, I just don't get it, man.

Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce were unsuccessful in their RAW Tag Team Championship match against The Hurt Business on the most recent episode. Adam Pearce made a mistake and got rolled up for all his troubles, leaving Strowman infuriated.

The end goal is allegedly to have a match between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37, and it could be WWE's way of setting the stage for another Shane O'Mac stunt.

