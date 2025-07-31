  • home icon
  "Is he mad at me?" - William Regal has to console legend after WWE authority figure makes comments following mistake

"Is he mad at me?" - William Regal has to console legend after WWE authority figure makes comments following mistake

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 31, 2025 00:48 GMT
William Regal stepped in (Credit: WWE Unreal on Netflix)
William Regal stepped in (Credit: WWE Unreal on Netflix)

William Regal had to step in and console a legend after a WWE authority figure was openly critical of issues on WWE RAW. Regal had to console the star.

Bruce Prichard has found himself in the spotlight after the first episode of WWE Unreal aired. The backstage authority figure got sarcastic when the show went over time on the premiere episode of RAW on Netflix. The company has more control over the shows when live on Netflix, but Prichard was insistent that they should not be going overtime. Unfortunately, the match produced by Abyss did just that and went a tad overtime, which attracted a lot of attention and comments from the veteran backstage member.

Prichard was criticizing Abyss, aka Chris Parks, who produced the CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins match. This bout went over time than what was actually planned for it. The two stars had a big match on the debut of WWE RAW on Netflix, with a lot depending on it. Prichard was very upset over them going overtime and made comments about it

"Bruce, I'm sorry we went over, we know it was two and a half. But we cut out a bunch of sh*t. We cut out the Anaconda Vise."
Bruce Prichard's answer came across as sarcastic, with him saying it was fine, while calling the match overwritten and overproduced as well.

"It was overwritten, it was overproduced. It was over-everything else. It's fine. It was a great show."

In the end, it was veteran William Regal who stepped in to console Chris Parks and tell him not to worry, while all Abyss wanted to do was make Prichard happy. He was very upset that Prichard seemed angry at the time and even asked Regal whether Prichard was mad.

"Is he mad at me?"
Bruce Prichard and William Regal have been working with WWE for a long time

While both stars have taken time away from WWE in the past, the two of them have been a big part of what happens behind the scenes for some time now. Prichard is among those in charge of producing the whole show regularly, continuing his position even after Vince McMahon stepped away from the company.

William Regal has stepped up his involvement in production and other backstage work more recently, with him acting as a trainer, mentor, and on-screen talent until a few years back.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

