"Is it me? Am I the problem?" - WWE star goes on unhinged rant hinting at major change

A WWE star hinted at a major change after going on an unhinged rant.

Joe Gacy formed the Schism last year. Since its inception, the group has dominated NXT by destroying anyone who dared approach them. They even added Ava to their faction, which made them even more dominating.

However, Schism has been going through troubled times as of late. The DYAD was recently released. This means that they would no longer be part of the Schism, and this has seemingly affected the dynamic of the group.

Joe Gacy has been acting strange since the DYAD left the WWE and his faction, Schism. He even seemingly kicked Ava out of the group and asked her to do her own thing.

Tonight, on Night Two of NXT Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy looked a bit unhinged during his backstage segment. He spoke about the darkness inside him and even hinted at undergoing a change when he questioned if he was the problem.

"Is it me? Am I the problem?" he said.

Following the segment, he even took to social media to say he was back.

It remains to be seen what his backstage segment means for Joe Gacy's future in NXT.

