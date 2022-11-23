When the media scrum exploded at the post-show at All Elite Wrestling's All Out, word of CM Punk's out-of-control tirade spread at lightning speed across the internet. To say It went totally viral within minutes is an understatement. Every "smart" or "insider" wrestling fan was proud to learn of this — one of the most heated and highly controversial moments in modern-day pro wrestling history.

It may be hard for you to fathom this, but there are fans who don't want to know or care about incidents like this one. This came to light when I conducted a casual survey at a recent fan fest.

"My son is 15 years old," one person told me. "He's an ultimate wrestling fan. He watches WWE and AEW mostly. We watch them all together. He knows that Punk and the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega are gone, but doesn't question it. He just likes to watch the matches. I did tell him about the problem in AEW and he told me he and his friends really don't care. It's not important to them. That's the way I grew up. There was no Internet. If I wanted inside stories, I read the magazines and I didn't believe some of the way out stories. I think it would ruin him if he went online and found out all this backstage cr*p. Just be a fan that's good enough in my opinion."

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp During a media call to promote the Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan was asked why he didn't stop CM Punk from making those comments during the All Out media scrum.



When Vince McMahon quit, the general wrestling fan didn't know why or even care. They just don't see him on TV. Yes, some fans still want to believe — especially if they do believe.

Sammy is 14 years old. He lives in my neighborhood. He knows who I am and what I do. Sometimes when he's walking his dog, he stops, and we talk wrestling. Yes, it's still real to him. It's also very refreshing to meet someone like him and discuss it as if it's a sport.

Last week, we talked about who could defeat Roman Reigns, and we went down a list of possible grapplers who might well knock Reigns off his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship throne. He was very intelligent in his choice of who is on the top of his list and why (I hope you like seeing this, Sammy)!

"I was very impressed with Logan Paul's match against Roman," he told me. "But he's not the guy. He's too anxious in the ring. Much too much of a showoff. To beat Roman, you have to have the technical skills and be able to brawl with Roman as well. Only one wrestler I can see who can do this better than anyone and that's Seth Rollins. I hope the WWE lets him have a shot soon. He deserves it more than anyone else on the roster."

When I asked him if he goes online to find out what's going on in the business, he said he does, but he passes by any exposes, and real news is hard to find.

The politics of wrestling are always a bombastic topic, but I wanted to bring this up and see what your thoughts are. Does knowing too much inside info hurt the business, in your opinion, or should we all know it all? I'd love to know your feedback.

When you go to the next wrestling show, look at the younger people who are really into the show and see that they do believe. Sometimes I wish all of us still did that when we were first exposed to our wonderful world of professional wrestling!

Thoughts?

