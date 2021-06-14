Is Paul Ellering teasing the return of AOP to WWE NXT?

Could The Authors of Pain be returning to the black and gold brand of WWE NXT? Or is Paul Ellering just really good at sparking interest for the team he used to manage?

As of last week, we haven't heard much about the status of The Authors of Pain in professional wrestling following their WWE releases. Initially, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the team had quietly retired.

But hours later, Akam took to social media to let wrestling fans know that AOP wasn't done just yet.

Now, just hours before NXT Takeover: In Your House, their former manager Paul Ellering has taken to social media to hype up the former NXT Tag Team Champions and went as far as to tag the black and gold brand in the tweet.

"There is no tag team in wrestling today that can beat AOP. @WWENXT @WWENetwork Believe me I know," Paul Ellering tweeted.

Could Paul Ellering bring The Authors of Pain back to NXT?

Akam, who confirmed that the tag team wasn't retired yet, retweeted Paul Ellering's message in support of their manager, further fanning the flames of a potential comeback to the place where this monster tag team got their start.

If The Authors of Pain return, it probably couldn't come at a better time for NXT as their tag team divisions for both the men and women are struggling right now with depth.

The return of the former NXT Tag Team Champions with Paul Ellering at their side could be just what the black and gold brand needs to kickstart some momentum in that division again.

Could Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain return to WWE NXT? Do you think they would be a good fit? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

