"Is this really Dave?" "The man lost a lot of weight" - Fans worried for Batista after latest photo surfaces

Fans are concerned for WWE legend Batista after a recent picture of the former World Heavyweight Champion surfaced on Twitter.

The Animal has been retired from pro wrestling for almost five years now. His last match was against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, which he lost. He announced his retirement soon after and judging by his comments over the years, it's almost a lock that he isn't ever coming back.

Batista was recently spotted with popular YouTuber Mr. Beast. The picture in question left many fans worried for the former WWE Superstar's well-being.

Check out the picture and some reactions to the same:

Batista's thoughts on a possible WWE return

The WWE veteran hasn't stepped foot in the ring since his last match in 2019. During Justice Con in 2021, he said the following about the belief that he would return to the ring somewhere down the line.

"It's hard to convince people that I'm actually retired. You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When professional wrestlers retire, they don't really retire. They kind of retire. But, you know, when the paycheck's big enough or the event's big enough, they come out of retirement. it's just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I'd never go back. I would never take away from that. I am just done, man. I really got to finish on my own terms and nothing is going to take away from that." [H/T Comicbook]

Here's hoping The Animal is doing well and is in good spirits. He is one of the most beloved stars in pro wrestling and his peers have had nothing but good things to say about himin the past.

Drop your favorite moments from Batista's incredible WWE career in the comments below!

