"Is Roman in this story?"- Cody Rhodes vs The Rock is the bigger rivalry heading into WrestleMania XL, feels WWE veteran

A veteran has expressed his opinion over Roman Reigns' involvement in the main event storyline ahead of WrestleMania XL.

At WrestleMania XL, The Tribal Chief will pull double duty as he is set to compete on both nights. He has been a mainstay in the main event scene for years on end at this point.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler opened up about Roman Reigns' involvement in the main event story heading into The Show of Shows. The ex-WWE star isn't impressed with how the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been portrayed in the story, with Cody Rhodes and The Rock seeming like the main attraction.

"Is Roman in this story? Or is it Cody vs Rock at Mania? Because I forgot about him. I forgot about him."

Roman Reigns has felt like an afterthought in the main event story heading into WrestleMania XL

Ever since The Rock made his return earlier this year, he has done incredibly well for himself. His heel turn was a major turning point as he has been doing some of the best work of his career since then. The Great One has cut a bunch of intense and profane social media promos since turning heel, targeting Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

On the other hand, The Tribal Chief hasn't been very impressive in this story, and many fans believe that The Rock's presence makes him look like the #2 guy in The Bloodline. On Night One of WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline will take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a high-stakes tag team match. On Night Two, Reigns will take on Rhodes in a singles match, contested for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Fans are expecting the main event to be an insanely chaotic affair, full of interferences, foreign objects, and surprises.

