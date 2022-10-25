Is WWE waiting too long to bring The Fiend out of Bray Wyatt?

The highly anticipated return of Bray Wyatt to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 was amazing. No words spoken, but a fabulously produced segment at the end of the show with Wyatt stepping out of special effects for fans to witness that he was back. The live crowd went crazy for the very short segment, as did viewers at home.

That same week, Bray Wyatt appeared on SmackDown again. Fans were totally psyched to see him and chanted his name when he began walking to the ring. He was obviously very moved and emotional as he thanked everyone for the warm welcome.

It was so nice. But is nice what they want from Bray Wyatt? Pro wrestling journalist Jerry Williams says no.

"Hell no," said Williams. "Yeah, it was wonderful, but that's not what I wanted to see. I wanted to see him morph into The Fiend! I bet I am not alone in that mentality. Again it was nice but nice doesn't draw ratings or box-office."

On week two of Wyatt's appearance on SmackDown, he was backstage in a vignette and gave a hint that his mental state was of concern.

"If they are going to have him morph into The Fiend it should have happened by now," Williams continued. "It's okay in some characterizations but I tuned into Smackdown for one thing and that is to see The Fiend or something more promising from Bray Wyatt. When his segment ended I felt he had already lost some of the luster I felt on his comeback at Extreme Rules."

WWE may ease Wyatt back into the role of The Fiend

I had one of my WWE contacts, who happens to be a wrestler, confer with me at my request after Bray's second SmackDown stanza. He said that people should not rush to judgment.

"If they break out The Fiend so fast, where do you go with him?" he asked. "Truth is that the new WWE creative has a plan. The Fiend might take some time to appear but when he does, it'll be something more spectacular than his first time in WWE. I am a bit privy to what they are going to do and if it goes the way it's supposed to, all us Fiend fans will be very happy. I can't tell you more at this time Bill."

I have wondered out loud if the building of the Wyatt/Fiend family will include Alexa Bliss. I'm not sure at this juncture, but seeing how "weird" Liv Morgan has been since losing her Smackdown Women's title to Ronda Rousey, she may be in that Bliss spot.

"You hit the nail on the head and I think it will work so very well," journalist Jerry Williams added. "It looks to me like they've been priming her for that spot and she would be amazing in that role."

I totally agree.

What are your thoughts -- should The Fiend have resurfaced by now or should we wait until WWE surprises us with the maniac in the mask?

Thanks for reading my Sportskeeda column and I'll see you at the matches!--Bill

Poll : 0 votes