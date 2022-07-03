Israel Adesanya pays unique tribute to the Undertaker at UFC 276

MMA fighter Israel Adesanya has paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at UFC 276.

The Phenom has had an influential and extensive career in WWE. Despite being associated with the pro wrestling industry for nearly 30 decades, his career has had a widespread impact across all forms of sports and entertainment.

Adesanya is the current UFC Middleweight Champion and defended the title against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. The former retained his championship at the main event.

During his entrance, Israel Adesanya donned Taker's hat while holding an urn with Jared Cannonier's name engraved on it.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Israel Adesanya with the Undertaker entrance!!! Israel Adesanya with the Undertaker entrance!!! 😭😭🔥🔥 https://t.co/kLrPjqFQHP

The Undertaker will be performing in Nashville in a one-man show on July 29th. The "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW" will take place at Wildhorse Saloon.

The Undertaker's real-life friend, Vince McMahon, and family spotted at UFC 276

With the UFC 276 and Money in the Bank taking place on the same night and city, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan, and WWE commentator Pat McAfee were spotted at UFC 276.

McAfee was wearing a neck brace as Happy Corbin attacked him after the MITB premium live event went off the air.

Troydan @Troydan Vince McMahon on UFC. Wow, what a time to be alive Vince McMahon on UFC. Wow, what a time to be alive https://t.co/2uv4vahWyX

WWE and UFC share a storied history. Current superstars like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Riddle, and Bobby Lashley have made their mark in the octagon.

Even at Money in the Bank, Lashley won his third US Championship, and Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Title. Riddle was in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match but lost to Theory. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far