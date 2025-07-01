Issues between WWE and The Rock because of a major superstar are there, says veteran (Exclusive)

Industry veteran Vince Russo has noted that he can sense issues between WWE and The Rock. The former writer added that the problems likely stem from Cody Rhodes' disregarded heel turn.

Ad

It was recently reported that The Rock wanted Cody Rhodes to turn heel ahead of WrestleMania 41. However, the Triple H-led creative team seemingly disagreed with the plan, and John Cena instead embraced his villainous side. The Brahma Bull has not been seen on WWE programming since Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he feels there are issues between The Rock and the company, as the Brahma Bull has not been seen in the company in any capacity since he appeared on Pat McAfee's show, where he discussed the events leading to WrestleMania 41. The veteran added that the Final Boss has also not promoted any WWE shows, and the problems are likely to be from Cody Rhodes' disregarded heel turn.

Ad

Trending

"Ever since Rock was on McAfee’s show, you have not heard from him. I am talking about the stake Rock has in this company. He has not put out one tweet about any of these shows. Rock used to promote the show. It’s clear, Rock wanted to turn Cody heel. That’s what he wanted to do. I think there’s a lot going on in the company. Because for Rock to not promote the show, in any way, shape, or form, you gotta read between the lines. He’s not putting Cena over, he’s not saying anything about the WWE." [From 1:00:18 onwards]

Ad

There are speculations that Cody Rhodes may now turn heel at SummerSlam to win back the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena. The Rock could make a return, if that happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action