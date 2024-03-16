The WWE United States Championship storyline moved along on SmackDown in an angle that involved multiple names, including Austin Theory, who took a rather comical combo from Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Dutch Mantell liked the spot, amongst other things, while reviewing the show this week.

After Randy Orton's predictable victory over Grayson Waller, Austin Theory hit the ring to attack the Viper. Kevin Owens came out to help Orton, and the duo executed a Stunner and RKO, respectively, on Theory.

The hilarious part was when Theory paused for a millisecond after taking the Stunner before jumping awfully high for the RKO. While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed he rewatched the moment as he loved how the entire sequence looked:

"It was actually a thing of beauty; I liked it!" [51:00 onwards]

As far as the story is concerned, WWE announced that Orton and Owens will take on Logan Paul for the United States title at WrestleMania.

Randy Orton picked up a win over Waller, which Mantell described as a "filler" match on a "maintenance" WWE show that did what it was supposed to do.

"Well, it was about what I thought it would be with Orton and Waller, and I knew they would be in it," said Mantell. "If there were 2.5 million people watching this show, the 2.5 million knew that Theory was going to get involved; they kind of figured out the finish and the winner. Again, it is a maintenance show; it was a filler match. It was good for what it was intended to do. They are all pros. As far as suspense, it wasn't there." [51:58 - 52:25]

A triple threat for the US Championship could lowkey be one of the best matches at WrestleMania, considering it will involve Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and the ever-improving Logan Paul.

