"It allows us to tell more stories"- Stephanie McMahon on the two-night WrestleMania concept

Stephanie talks two-night WrestleManias
Stephanie talks two-night WrestleManias
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 01, 2022 06:39 AM IST
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has given her thoughts on the two-night WrestleMania concept during a recent interview appearance.

Stephanie McMahon was last seen on WWE TV during The 2019 feud between The Miz and her brother Shane McMahon. She also notably made an appearance in a short video package at the start of WrestleMania 36 which took place without a crowd at the WWE Performance Center during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

In a recent interview with the Dallas-based publication, DMagazine, McMahon was asked about the two-night WrestleMania concept. The former RAW commissioner spoke fondly of the idea, stating that it helped with storytelling.

"It allows us to tell more stories and feature more talent. In the non-pandemic era, we had fans who traveled from over 60 countries, all 50 states, all coming to share this passion. To give them two nights of WrestleMania versus one, we hope to overdeliver on their expectations and blow them away with our storytelling and athleticism in the ring."
Stephanie McMahon also talked about her biggest challenge in pro wrestling

Stephanie McMahon was also asked about some of the most challenging job roles within her father's company.

In response, she joked that the most difficult thing she's ever done was stepping into the ring against former UFC Bantamweight Champion and number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey. The two battled at WrestleMania 34 in a tag team match that also featured Kurt Angle and Triple H.

"By far stepping into the ring against Rowdy Ronda Rousey. By far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do," McMahon said.

Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship this weekend at WrestleMania 38.

What do you think of McMahon's comments? Did you enjoy her work with Ronda Rousey? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
हिन्दी