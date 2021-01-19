"It is almost impossible" - Arn Anderson gives his take on Chris Benoit's wrestling legacy

Arn Anderson says it is “almost impossible” for him to discuss Chris Benoit’s wrestling legacy without thinking about the circumstances surrounding his death.

In 2007, Chris Benoit killed his wife Nancy and son Daniel before committing suicide. While his matches are still available to watch on the WWE Network, the former World Heavyweight Champion has essentially been erased from WWE history.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Anderson was asked where Chris Benoit ranks in his list of Four Horsemen members. Although Anderson considered his former tag partner to be a good friend, he finds it difficult to praise Benoit’s wrestling accomplishments.

“It’s easy to say what a talented, good friend Chris Benoit was, and the second I say that the horror comes into my head of the event that happened, and it makes me feel guilty for even saying what a great performer Chris Benoit was, and it shouldn’t be that way but I don’t know any other way, trying to be a good human being and trying to be someone who was friends with everybody, the entire group of people. It’s hard to do justice to that in any fashion.”

Anderson added that he does not have “the right answer or a good answer” to the question about Chris Benoit’s Four Horsemen legacy.

Chris Benoit in The Four Horsemen

Chris Benoit (left) in WCW

In 1995, Chris Benoit joined Arn Anderson, Brian Pillman, and Ric Flair to become part of The Four Horsemen. In total, the legendary faction had 16 members over the course of 14 years between 1985 and 1999.

Five members of the group (Anderson, Flair, Barry Windham, Tully Blanchard, and J.J. Dillon) were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

