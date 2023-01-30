"It was beloved by everybody" - Piper Niven comments on the WWE 24/7 Championship (Exclusive)

WWE RAW Superstar Piper Niven recently spoke about her love and adoration for the now-defunct 24/7 Championship.

It's no secret that the WWE 24/7 Championship picture gave way to some of the funniest segments on TV in recent years. Performers like R-Truth and Drake Maverick became more popular than ever while being involved in the hunt to win and keep the 24/7 Title around their waist. However, the title has now been discontinued by the company, with Nikki Cross dumping it into a bin on RAW a few months ago.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Piper Niven, a two-time 24/7 Champion herself, spoke about her fondness for the title. The RAW Superstar stated that the 24/7 Title picture was "fresh" and "entertaining."

"I loved everything about the 24/7 Championship. I think it was so entertaining and so fresh; it was so fun and different."

Piper Niven recalled an incident where the 24/7 Championship was slated to be involved during a women's match on TV. However, Piper added that when everybody learned about the plans being scrapped due to time constraints, they banded together to ensure things went as planned.

"I remember there was a time when we were having a girl's match, and we were going to have the 24/7 Championship involved, and you know how it usually goes, time gets caught and we weren't gonna have the 24/7 Title involved. All the girls banded together and said, 'No, we want this, we want it to be involved because we didn't anybody who showed up to work that day to not work, so it was beloved by everybody,'" said Niven. [1:43 - 2:18]

Piper Niven recently returned to WWE

Though Niven, who previously went by the name Doudrop, had a great start to her main roster career on RAW, her momentum soon fizzled out.

After being away from WWE for four months due to an untimely illness, she returned at Royal Rumble 2023 under her old in-ring name, Piper Niven. She also had an impressive showing in the Women's Rumble match, lasting 28 minutes.

It's safe to say that Niven could slowly climb back up the ladder in the promotion and become a legitimate threat for the RAW Women's Championship down the line.

