"It was a big rib" - Former WWE Superstar reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to meeting him

Vince McMahon is known for his rather unique reactions to different wrestlers. The WWE Chairman and Pat Patterson apparently had a rather confusing reaction when Justin Credible told them about his Portuguese heritage.

During his first run on the roster, Credible debuted as Aldo Montaya, playing on his Portuguese heritage and a love of soccer. But the character changed to Portuguese Man O'War because his original character was that of a soccer player. He wasn't a fan of soccer, so WWE proceeded with with the second character. During his time with the company, he was also friends with The Kliq.

In an appearance on Job'd Out Wrestling, Credible revealed that Vince McMahon and Pat Patterson found his Portuguese heritage very exciting when they learned about it. It turned out that Vince McMahon had a role ready for him, and Credible' ability to speak Portuguese was something of a bonus the two officials aimed to capitalize on.

"Pat [Patterson] goes ‘What nationality are you’ and I said ‘I’m Portuguese sir’. [Pat] goes ‘No s--t! Hey Vince – this kid’s Portuguese!’ and Vince popped. I don’t understand why. Maybe they knew somebody that was Portuguese and it was a big rib. So, the last question was, ‘Do you speak it?’ and that was it. The character was already in place, they just needed a guy to fit the role."

In the end, WWE never asked Credible to speak Portuguese. It's fair to wonder whether his character could have benefited from it. Credible's initial run with WWE didn't pan out, and he left the company in 1997.

How Justin Credible became an eight-time WWE Hardcore Champion after being "fired" by Vince McMahon

Justin Credible

During the "Invasion" in WWE, Justin Credible joined other former ECW stars to support Paul Heyman. As a result, when WWE won the Invasion, Credible, like the rest of the Alliance, was fired in kayfabe by Vince McMahon.

Advertisement

He went over to the RAW brand after this memorable storyline. Though his in-ring career with WWE was forgettable, he still managed to become a big part of the WWE Hardcore Championship picture at the time. Vince McMahon first introduced the title in 1998, but the rules of the title were changed when Crash Holly won the gold.

Crash Holly looked to escape Fun Time USA with the Hardcore Title 2️⃣0️⃣years ago today on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/WBaAf4asi8 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 16, 2020

Eventually, the Hardcore Championship was defended at all hours of the day. Much like the current 24/7 Championship, anyone could win the title at any time. Justin Credible managed to take advantage of the rule, and he won the WWE Hardcore Championship eight times to become one of the most prominent members of the division.