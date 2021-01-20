"It was a bucket list thing" - Renee Paquette on her time in WWE

Renee Paquette was the most recent guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. The former WWE on-screen personality had plenty to discuss on the show, including her early career in acting and how she worked her way into WWE as a backstage interviewer.

Paquette had a lot to say about her time in WWE and her happiness while working there. It recently came to light that Renee requested her release from WWE years before she left when she explained during her appearance on the Insight podcast.

"Two or three years ago I asked for my release from WWE. I was just sort of spinning my wheels... there wasn't much else for me to do there. They would not give me my release, which ended up ebing a good thing... it ultimately led to me doing commentary."

In regards to her move to the commentary table, Renee Paquette recalled being thrown in at the deep end and struggling with her own perfectionism.

"I'm my own worst critic and I'm also a bit of a prefectionist. I don't like not being geeat at something. So when you're thrust in this position, and when you're doing something that you've never done before on the biggest stage, that microscope becomes very, very fine."

Renee Paquette reveals the WWE stars who supported her during her stint on commentary

Talking about her time behind the commentary desk and how she found it difficult, Renee Paquette named the WWE stars who she would go to for help and support.

"I would sit and pick Paul Heyman's brain, I would sit and talk to Corey Graves. I would try and talk to Michael Cole who was so sweet... Tom Phillips would be really great... Even Jim Ross would sometimes reach out to me."

Reflecting on what she achieved in WWE, Renee Paquette said:

"It was a bucket list thing, to be able to do, in trems of being a woman in there WWE, and just as like, a broadcaster there."

Renee Paquette left WWE in late summer 2020, shortly after her show WWE Backstage was canceled. Paquette and her husband, Jon Moxley, are set to welcome their first child in 2021.

The full episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet is available to listen to here.