"It caught on"- 51-year-old veteran comments on kissing Candice Michelle in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Victoria (real name Lisa Marie Varon) elaborated on kissing Candice Michelle during their entrances as a tag team.

Victoria and Candice were a part of a heel stable called the Ladies in Pink alongside Torrie Wilson. The group's name was later changed to Vince's Devils. The trio were together for nearly a year before the former duo turned on Wilson.

While Michelle and Victoria tagged with each other for some time after that, the duo fell apart during a tag team match on RAW, in which the latter and Mickie James were defeated by Wilson and Trish Stratus, with Candice Michelle as the special guest referee.

Speaking about their famous entrance in an interview with Ring The Belle, the former WWE star stated that it was done to portray sexiness. Victoria added that she wanted to do a triple kiss but Torrie Wilson backed out.

"They wanted more sexiness. Like, 'Hey, don't forget you guys are girls.' We started wrestling too much like the guys. Remember, you're girls [and] sex sells and stuff like that. I know it's PG-13, but I go, 'Hey, do you guys want to do a triple kiss?' Torrie [Wilson] goes, 'No, I'm not kissing you guys. Are you kidding me? No, I don't want to, I'll kiss Chloe [the dog].' And Candice [Michelle] goes, 'I'll do it.' So I thought it was going to be too much sexiness that they're like, 'OK, that was a little too much.' It caught on. Thank goodness Candice is a good kisser." [13:03 - 13:34]

Candice Michelle was last seen in WWE in 2019

Candice Michelle is one of the most popular female stars from the 'Divas Era.' She was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly five years before getting released in 2009. She won the WWE Women's Championship once during her tenure with the company.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom 15 Years Ago today Candice Michelle defeated Melina to capture the Women’s Championship for her first time 15 Years Ago today Candice Michelle defeated Melina to capture the Women’s Championship for her first time https://t.co/MNQTvDghYI

The 44-year-old was last seen in WWE in 2019 during the Raw Reunion episode. She was a part of a backstage segment with Melina, Naomi, and newly-crowned 24/7 Champion Kelly Kelly.

However, Melina revealed herself as a referee, which led to Michelle pinning Kelly Kelly to become the new champion. She was later defeated by Madusa to lose the Title.

Please credit the original source with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription if you use any quotes from the article!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes