"It could be a colossal failure" - Corey Graves on Vince McMahon pushing WWE RAW star

Corey Graves is unsure whether Vince McMahon’s decision to push Austin Theory on WWE RAW will lead to success or failure.

Theory has appeared on television with McMahon almost every week since November 2021. The segments usually revolve around the up-and-coming superstar attempting to impress the WWE Chairman.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Graves said he and fellow WWE commentator Vic Joseph have careers in the wrestling business thanks to McMahon. He also gave his take on the recent teacher-student interactions between Theory and his boss:

“The fact that he is putting his stamp on Austin Theory at this stage in Theory’s career, it could go either way. It could be a colossal failure, but guess what? Mr. McMahon’s gonna be the first one to go, ‘Nope, don’t see it, that’s not the guy.’ He’s not gonna waste his time,” stated Graves. [47:45-48:00]

Theory’s most recent WWE match came against AJ Styles on the final episode of RAW before the 2022 Royal Rumble. Although the former NXT star lost the 17-minute match, his impressive performance received widespread praise.

Will Vince McMahon book Austin Theory to win the Royal Rumble?

At the time of writing, Austin Theory is one of only 22 entrants to be announced for the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble.

Big E and Kevin Owens are among the superstars who have been touted as possible winners of the 30-man contest on January 29. However, Corey Graves thinks Vince McMahon could spring a surprise by booking Theory to win the prestigious match:

“The fact that Austin Theory has been on screen weekly, regularly, in segments with Mr. McMahon speaks volumes to the potential that Austin Theory has. I actually like your point, Sam [guest Sam Roberts]. Why not now? Why does it have to be down the road? Why can’t Austin Theory be the youngest superstar to headline a WrestleMania?” [48:00-48:22]

At the age of 24, Theory is one of WWE’s youngest main-roster superstars. Brock Lesnar (25 years, eight months, 18 days) is the youngest person to ever headline a WrestleMania event.

