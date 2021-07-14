"It didn't come as a direct shock" - Killian Dain on his WWE release

WWE has released a lot of talent over the past year. One of the more surprising ones was Killian Dain, who was in a very entertaining storyline with Drake Maverick on NXT at the time.

Killian Dain was the latest guest on the It's My House Podcast to discuss his time in NXT and the WWE main roster. When asked if his release was a shock to him, Dain admitted he was more prepared to be released last year.

"Because of all the releases in the last year, it didn't come as a direct shock," Killian Dain admitted. "I was more prepared to be released last year, when the major cuts happened. I even asked a writer last year because I wasn't doing something at the time and I asked was I on any of these lists and he said you were on none of the lists, you weren't even on any of the potential lists so you know, that was obviously great to know. But this year, you know it's changed a little bit, things have changed in the company for whatever reason, and a bunch of us who were just over that age bracket all seem to have been let go at the same time."

Killian Dain had recently signed a contract extension with WWE before his release

This release might have come as a shock to Killian Dain because he had just recently signed an extension with WWE, or he would have been gone the same time Alexander Wolfe departed the company.

"Not a lot of people know this, I just signed an extension so I could easily have been gone at the same time as Alexander Wolfe, because our deals expired on the same day," Killian Dain revealed. "So I genuinely believe that this is something that was a last minute thing, maybe within a week of us getting released that was probably when they made the decision because Fandango was just on television, and we had just been in a feud ourselves. But realistically we also knew with all the releases that have happened that anybody is up for grabs, You know, it could happen to anybody."

What are your thoughts on Killian Dain's release? Do you think his tag team with Drake Maverick should have continued on WWE NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

