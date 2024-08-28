"It doesn't count" - Logan Paul breaks silence after controversial finish at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul lost his United States Championship to LA Knight in an excellent match at Summerslam 2024. The 29-year-old has not been seen on WWE TV since then.

The former champion called for a rematch with Knight following the controversial finish to their match. For those who are unaware, during the pinfall, Logan Paul's foot bounced on the rope during the third count.

On the latest edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul broke his silence about the loss at the PLE. The star wasn't happy sitting without his United States Championship.

"At the end of the day, it's always going to be my belt. It's my belt. I see it on him, but everyone knows that US Title is mine. So you can have it for now, for the time being, but I'm coming back for a rematch because I don't know if y'all saw... My foot was on the rope; it was on the rope on number three. One, two, and my foot just bounced off the rope. In wrestling terms, that means it doesn't count," said Paul. [2:00 onwards]

Logan Paul congratulated LA Knight for his title victory

Logan Paul congratulated his rival, LA Knight, for his massive title win at Summerslam. The latter marked his first singles title victory on the main roster at the event.

Paul added that Knight deserved the win and addressed how he kicked out of the knockout punch during their match.

"Congrats to him; he's a very good wrestler. It was well-deserved. He fought extremely hard and kicked out of my knockout punch last night," said Paul. [ 1:54 onward]

While Logan Paul has not claimed a rematch for the United States Title yet, his return would reignite his feud with LA Knight on the blue brand.

