"It was a dark spot for sure" - Former Champion on controversial angle involving Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels had a remarkable career in WWE. The Heartbreak Kid has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows in his tenure with the company. However, one of the biggest controversies of his career was his role in the Montreal Screwjob.

For those who don't know, Shawn Michaels faced Bret Hart at Survivor Series in 1997 for the WWE Championship. The Hitman, who was the WWE Champion t the time, had refused to drop the belt to Shawn Michaels despite his contract with the company nearing the end.

As a result, Vince McMahon took the call to 'screw' Bret Hart and have him lose the match by deceit, making Shawn Michaels the WWE Champion.

Tyson Kidd comments on Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart in Montreal

Talking about the storyline on The Angle Podcast, former Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd spoke about how he came to understand the severity of what had happened. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

''It was a dark spot for sure. I understood a part of it at the time, I understood the betrayal of it. I understood more as I have a good relationship with Bret and I'll never say I fully understand it. I remember watching it on PPV at Harry's [David Hart Smith, Davey Boy Smith Jr.] house with his mom and the family was over. You don't know what's happening. You see the sharpshooter, the bell rings, and Shawn's champion and the show ends quickly and you see Vince out there which is one of the first times he's out there like that and not on commentary," said Tyson Kidd.

Tyson Kidd also revealed that he didn't think much of the match until his friend Davey Boy Smith told him that it wasn't supposed to happen and how there was a backstage fight that had erupted as a result.