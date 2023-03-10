"It was definitely strange" - Rhea Ripley reflects on being out of action for several months in 2022

Rhea Ripley has looked back on her time away from in-ring action last year due to injury.

The Eradicator was set to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank last year. But she was pulled from the match after sustaining a brain and teeth injury. She still appeared on TV alongside her Judgment Day stablemates. She made her in-return on an episode of NXT where she collided with Roxanne Perez in a singles match.

During a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Rhea Ripley described her in-ring hiatus as strange, as she got used to her busy schedule.

"It was definitely strange (being out of action), especially because at that time, I was go, go, go. I was on TV, I was on the live events, I was doing absolutely everything, my schedule was extremely busy and to have that sort of cut down to just TVs and I missed a couple in between. I missed like two weeks I think it was and then I came back and maybe it was months. Maybe it went faster than I realized," she said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Rhea Ripley says she enjoyed her manager role while being unable to compete

Although she wasn't cleared to compete yet, The Eradicator still made on-screen appearances alongside The Judgment Day and would often interfere in matches involving the group.

Rhea Ripley admitted that she was glad she could still perform as a manager while being out of action.

"But, then I finally came back and I started doing more manager-style stuff which I was happy about because it means I was still on TV, I was still getting to go to work and getting to do the one thing that I love and that is getting to perform in front of everyone for WWE and I slowly got more and more into it... The whole injury in itself went by really, really fast for me. Faster than I could have anticipated because by the time I had my match in NXT against Roxanne [Perez], I felt like not much time had passed at all," she said.

Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and is slated to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will finally defeat Charlotte? Sound off in the comments below!

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes