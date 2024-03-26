"It didn’t happen, but I’ve been in the ring with him"- Kevin Owens talks of missed opportunity against The Undertaker

WWE SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens opened up about a match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 that captivated everyone's attention.

Owens disclosed that there were talks about him facing The Undertaker before WrestleMania 32. He also discussed how things changed, but he's had remarkable matches at WrestleMania with legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

During an interview with Joe Baiamonte of WrestleSphere, Owens emphasized that with Shane McMahon's arrival, the match between The Undertaker and McMahon was undoubtedly significant. Owens also mentioned that his showdown with The Phenom could have been equally remarkable.

“I think things just shifted and that was the year that Shane McMahon returned, so obviously at the time, my standing in the company compared to Shane McMahon coming back after all those years, the thought was probably ‘Shane McMahon versus The Undertaker is a huge match. I know it was on the table and it was heavily discussed and it would have been amazing. My first WrestleMania, to be in there with The Undertaker, would have been sweet. It didn’t happen, but I’ve been in the ring with him. I was actually in the ring with him in the main event of a Madison Square Garden show, so I got to do that with him which was really cool.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Kevin Owens appreciated Gunther's IC Title run against Roman Reigns' world title reign

Kevin Owens appreciated Gunther's IC Title run and compared it to Roman Reign's world title reign.

In a recent interview with theaminshow Owens asserted that Gunther's run is more impressive as he has been consistent on TV for defending his title. He further stated that although he is siding with Gunther, it doesn't mean he is talking against The Tribal Chief.

"The obvious possibility (for something major happening at WrestleMania 40) would be Cody Rhodes finally beating Roman Reigns for the title. However, I feel like there’s another pretty serious moment that could go down. Gunther’s been on a run of a lifetime. Pretty much, to me, probably as impressive or maybe even more impressive than Roman Reigns’ title reign because Gunther has been there every week defending the title and this is no slight on Roman at all," said Owens.

Kevin Owens also briefed:

"I’m just saying in terms of sheer defense. Gunther’s really doing something special with his title so whoever challenges him at WrestleMania, if they were to walk out with the Intercontinental Title, that’s a huge moment on its own I think."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Kevin Owens in the near future.

