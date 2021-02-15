"It didn’t work out" - Triple H addresses former WWE Superstar's return and debut at NXT TakeOver

LA Knight made a spectacular debut at this year’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Triple H has talked about the return of the former WWE Superstar to the company for a second run.

On the Kickoff show for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, LA Knight came out to send a warning to the rest of the NXT roster. He also hinted that he would be going after the titles soon as well, though he didn’t specify which one. LA Knight was later shown signing a contract with William Regal. The Superstar had previously been a part of the WWE roster between 2013 to 2014, but on that occasion, things didn’t work out.

In a post-event media call, Triple H addressed the debut of Eli Drake, now known as LA Knight after NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Triple H also talked about the fact that LA Knight had previously been a part of WWE, and why there was no ceiling on him in the company.

“I don’t think there’s a ceiling on anybody when they walk in the door. I re-evaluate everybody and evaluate everybody when they are walking in the door. My hope is that all of them have the potential at one point in time to garner whatever they need to become as big a performer as they can be here. I have been a fan of his since he was here for the first time. There are a lot of reasons from his side and our side that it didn’t work out. I was a fan of his then, I was a fan of his work and his promo skills and everything else as he went on his journey. And I’ve always thought that when the timing was right, he’d be great here. And the timing was right.”

Triple H on the process of signing LA Knight to WWE

Triple H went on to talk about the moment when WWE got in contact with LA Knight to ask him to join WWE. He revealed that LA Knight was interested, as was WWE, so the deal went through without any further issues.

“Phone calls were made and interest was on both sides, and it just went from there. It was smooth and easy. He wants to be in a place where he can have the biggest platform in the world, and that’s here. I want to give it to him. Want to run with it and see where we can go. There’s no ceiling.”

Triple H also emphasized the possibilities that LA Knight has in WWE.

This week’s WWE NXT show should see the debut of LA Knight on WWE’s televised programming. What he will be doing is not clear at the moment, but a more definite picture should form in the coming weeks.