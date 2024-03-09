"It was electric" - Former WWE manager reacts to The Rock's electrifying entrance on SmackDown (Exclusive)

A former WWE manager recently spoke about The Rock's new entrance on SmackDown this week. The veteran in question is Dutch Mantell.

The Brahma Bull showed up to Dallas this week to set things straight with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. His theme song played during the final segment of the show and the fans were surprised to see a new entrance. Before Rock made his way to the arena, some lightning bolts appeared on the titantron signaling the arrival of The Most Electrifying Star in all of Sports Entertainment. The presentation was very reminiscent of his Hollywood Rock entrance from the early 2000s.

This week on Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell mentioned that he was impressed by the new entrance. He claimed that it was great how WWE got the lightning effects before Rock made his way to the ring:

"That was a new entrance, right? I thought so. Hey, it was great, they had the lightning bolts behind him, boom, boom! It was electric." [From 03:40 to 03:50]

Despite the thrilling entrance, it did not turn out to be a good night for The Rock. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins accepted his challenge to a high-stakes tag team match at WrestleMania.

In addition, Cody slapped The People's Champ after the latter insulted the Rhodes' family on SmackDown. The show went off the air with The Rock looking shocked by Cody's actions.

It will be interesting to see how The Brahma Bull responds to this slap in the coming weeks.

