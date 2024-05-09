"It was electrifying" - Jade Cargill sums up her experience on first WWE European tour

Jade Cargill was one of many WWE Superstars who toured Europe last week and performed in several countries. She recently shared what it was like to wrestle outside the United States.

"Big Money" Jade wrestled in Italy, Austria, and France last week. At WWE Backlash, she and Bianca Belair teamed up to defeat The Kabuki Warriors and become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

During an interview on The Babyfaces Podcast, Cargill was asked about her experience on her first European tour. In response, the 31-year-old said she enjoyed it and was really shocked at how energetic the crowd was.

"It was electrifying. I would love to go to Europe again, to be honest. I wouldn't mind being there for a while. The crowd was just unmatched. I [have] just never seen anything like it and just going from WrestleMania to Backlash, it made it a little bit easier being that WrestleMania is the hottest stage, the biggest stage in pro wrestling. So for me to go from WrestleMania to Backlash, I was more calm, I was more alive, I was more at center with myself and the locker room was on fire."

The SmackDown star further disclosed that the WWE locker room felt "relaxed" on the day of Backlash France.

"The locker room was excited. It was only five matches on the card, so it was more of a relaxed day. You're not rushing, you're not being pulled left, right, up, and down. You were just ready," Cargill said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

WWE Hall of Famers react to Jade Cargill being paired with Bianca Belair

On a recent episode of Busted Open, a couple of WWE Hall of Famers reacted to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair winning the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Mark Henry explained that the team worked really well because Cargill and Belair liked each other. He said the duo wanted to pair up and help each other up as they navigate being on SmackDown, where the women's division is deep. Henry loved how the tandem came into the arena together looking like an old-school tag team.

Meanwhile, Bubba Ray Dudley called pairing Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair a "great idea." He thought that it would benefit Cargill in the long run and improve her skills, character, and everything else. As for Belair, being a Tag Team Champion would add to her growing list of accolades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback