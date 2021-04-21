"It was embarrassing to watch" - Shane Douglas slams the backstage politics in WCW [Exclusive]

'The Franchise' Shane Douglas was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda. During the interview, Douglas discussed working with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in WCW. He also discussed the backstage politics in WCW before the demise of the promotion.

Shane Douglas is a former WCW and WWE star. He also played a big role in the history of ECW. Douglas is a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion. He also held titles in both WCW and WWE.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, 'The Franchise' Shane Douglas opened up about working with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash in WCW.

Shane Douglas said:

"In WCW the first time, I didn't work with those guys when I was in the company. Rick Steamboat and I were together. Scott was doing the Diamond Studd and Kevin was doing the Oz gimmick and I got along with them fine there and in face, Scott used to travel with me and Tony all the time."

"Then when I went back in 2000 or 2001 or whatever it was, there was that sort of 'hey let's leave that behind us' thing, with what happened in '95."

Shane Douglas on the backstage politics in WCW

Shane Douglas also commented on the backstage politics he saw in WCW in his last run there in the early 2000s. Douglas slammed the situation backstage and called it "embarrassing".

Douglas said:

"What I saw in WCW last time I was there was the politics really became a cancer in that company and just was eating it alive. The right hand was eating the left hand and the left hand was eating the right hand. It was embarrassing to watch and you can see what the end result was."

WCW ended up being bought out by the WWE in 2001, ending the Monday Night Wars. The financial mismanagement backstage in WCW played a big role in the demise of the promotion.

