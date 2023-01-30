"It ended up working out"- Zelina Vega recalls the time when she was out with injury and how it had worked out for her

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently recalled a time when she was out with an injury and how it worked out for her.

Vega was on a seven-month-long hiatus after getting injured during a match. She recently returned to the company and became a member of the Legado Del Fantasma faction alongside Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

Speaking on Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Vega mentioned how much she missed being called by the name "Zelina."

"I’m used to hearing ‘Thea’ but as of more recently because I had a surgery in May. So from May to October, I was gone from recovery so I hadn’t heard ‘Zelina’ in a while and now I’m hearing it again. I’m like, 'okay.'"

She further detailed how she got injured during a match. Zelina Vega stated that her opponent hit her with the Northern Lights Suplex and her shoulder hit Vega's chest, thus causing the injury. However, she added that the injury has worked in her favor.

"Yeah [I was injured in the ring] But, one of my best friends and I were in a match and she had given me this move called a Northern Lights Suplex where basically, she kind of flips me over her backwards and her shoulder went into my chest and I ruptured an implant. But, me of course looking on the bright side, I was like, well, they are ten years old anyway and I kind of wanted them bigger anyway so, it ended up working out." [H/T- Post Wrestling]

Zelina Vega talks about one of her desires in WWE

The former Women's Tag Team Champion spoke about one of her desires in the company.

During her WWE Die Woche appearance, Zelina Vega mentioned that she would like WWE to organize an event in Puerto Rico and would like to win a championship there.

She added that that would be her one and only wish as her family is from Puerto Rico, and she would like to have a moment there.

"If WWE really does go to Puerto Rico and that does become a thing, I hope that I get the opportunity to challenge for the title because what better way than to be in Puerto Rico, where my family's from, and just be able to have that moment there. That would be the cherry on top of my perfect career. I will not complain about anything else ever."

It will be interesting to see if Zelina Vega gets a chance to be in Puerto Rico and win a title. Vega recently participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match at the recently concluded event. Although she did not fare well, it remains to be seen what she and Legado Del Fantasma will be up to in the near future.

